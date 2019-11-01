How to Help the Los Angeles Fire Department this 2019 Fire Season

Posted 9:00 AM, November 1, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:32AM, November 1, 2019
Gayle Anderson was live in West Los Angeles to learn about the L.A. Fire Department Foundation’s Emergency Funding Alert. The foundation says due to this extraordinary 2019 fire season, Los Angeles firefighters desperately need essential gear such as brush fire hand tools, carcinogen containment bags and more.

To help, the Annenberg Foundation and it’s GROW Initiative, Wallis Annenberg, and the Wasserman Foundation are matching all public donations up to $200,000.

To donate visit their website or text the word FIRE to (310)929-6907.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at (323)460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

