How to Prepare Your Home for Disaster | Home Made

Posted 5:30 AM, November 1, 2019

With recent wildfires, and even earthquakes, we have been reminded of the perils that come with living in Southern California. Cari Butler is an emergency preparedness expert and the brains behind a company she created called Emergency Cafe. She says she is the only Angeleno who provides emergency preparedness consultations and services. She formed the company after volunteering at her daughter’s school.

