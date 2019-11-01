‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Celebrating 50 Years of Their North American Tour
-
La Luz Del Mundo Megachurch Stands Behind Leader Accused of Child Rape, Human Trafficking
-
Medieval Masterpiece Found in French Kitchen Sells for Over $26 Million
-
2 Arrested in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in Tulare County
-
Mormon Church Opposes Proposed Ban on LBGTQ ‘Conversion Therapy’ in Utah
-
Opera Union Launches Own Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Placido Domingo
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 19th, 2019
-
University of Wyoming Marks 1969 Ouster of Black Players
-
Polygamist Leader Warren Jeffs Suffers Mental Breakdown in Texas Prison, Lawyer Says
-
Cross-Border Commute: Tijuana as a ‘Bedroom Community’ for San Diego Workforce
-
Students Born in the U.S. But Living in Mexico Cross the Border Each Morning to Attend School in New Mexico
-
-
Number of Migrants Waiting at U.S.-Mexico Border Surges to 40K — a Dramatic Rise From Earlier in Year
-
Top PG&E Exec Leaves Company After Going on Sonoma County Wine Retreat Just Before Widespread Outages
-
Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed 72-Year-Old Man in Rialto