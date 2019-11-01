× California Wildfires: Losses Have Been Lower Than in Past 2 Years — But Season Is Far From Over

The eight days of historic winds and evacuations, of unprecedented power shutdowns and explosive fires, relented Thursday with a guarded sense of relief.

Dozens of fires across the state destroyed more than 100 buildings, forced hundreds of thousands from wine country to Brentwood to flee their homes and left millions without power.

But the firestorms over the last week did not result in any fatalities, and the losses were much lower than in the last two years, when thousands of homes were lost and dozens were killed.

Officials emphasized that the fire season is far from over and that many communities remain at risk.

