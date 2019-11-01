BREAKING: Rapidly Growing Maria Fire Burns in Santa Paula Area; Watch KTLA 5 Morning News Here

Maria Fire Explodes Overnight to 8,300 Acres After Erupting Atop South Mountain Near Santa Paula

Posted 4:20 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22AM, November 1, 2019

A brush fire that broke out Thursday evening on South Mountain near Santa Paula exploded overnight and has now burned about 8,300 acres, Ventura County officials said Friday morning. It was 0% contained.

The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, prompted mandatory evacuations in the following areas:

  • North: South Mountain Road
  • West: West Los Angeles Ave
  • East: Balcom County Road
  • South: Highway 118

Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

  • Camarillo Community Center
    1605 Burnley St.
    Camarillo, CA 93010
  • Camarillo Animal Shelter (Small Animals)
    600 Aviation Dr
    Camarillo, CA 93010
  • Ventura County Fairgrounds (Large Animals)
    10 W. Harbor Blvd.
    Ventura, CA 93001
  • Earl Warren Showgrounds (Large Animals)
    3400 Calle Real
    Santa Barbara, CA 93015

The following roads have been shut down:

  • South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon
  • Berylwood Road at Aggen Road
  • West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue
  • Price Road at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)
  • Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

The following schools are closed Friday:

• Briggs School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Mesa Union School District

• Mupu School District

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• ACE (Camarillo)

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.