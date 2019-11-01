Maria Fire Explodes Overnight to 8,300 Acres After Erupting Atop South Mountain Near Santa Paula

A brush fire that broke out Thursday evening on South Mountain near Santa Paula exploded overnight and has now burned about 8,300 acres, Ventura County officials said Friday morning. It was 0% contained.
The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, prompted mandatory evacuations in the following areas:
- North: South Mountain Road
- West: West Los Angeles Ave
- East: Balcom County Road
- South: Highway 118
Shelters have been set up at the following locations:
- Camarillo Community Center
1605 Burnley St.
Camarillo, CA 93010
- Camarillo Animal Shelter (Small Animals)
600 Aviation Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
- Ventura County Fairgrounds (Large Animals)
10 W. Harbor Blvd.
Ventura, CA 93001
- Earl Warren Showgrounds (Large Animals)
3400 Calle Real
Santa Barbara, CA 93015
The following roads have been shut down:
- South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon
- Berylwood Road at Aggen Road
- West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue
- Price Road at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)
- Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)
The following schools are closed Friday:
• Briggs School District
• Hueneme Elementary School District
• Mesa Union School District
• Mupu School District
• Oxnard Union High School District
• Santa Clara Elementary School District
• Santa Paula Unified School District
• ACE (Camarillo)
• University Preparation (Camarillo)
34.354166 -119.059271