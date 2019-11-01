Maria Fire Explodes Overnight to 8,300 Acres After Erupting Atop South Mountain Near Santa Paula

A brush fire that broke out Thursday evening on South Mountain near Santa Paula exploded overnight and has now burned about 8,300 acres, Ventura County officials said Friday morning. It was 0% contained.

The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, prompted mandatory evacuations in the following areas:

North: South Mountain Road

West: West Los Angeles Ave

East: Balcom County Road

South: Highway 118

Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Camarillo Community Center

1605 Burnley St.

Camarillo, CA 93010

600 Aviation Dr

Camarillo, CA 93010

10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Ventura, CA 93001

3400 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93015

The following roads have been shut down:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Road at Aggen Road

West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

Price Road at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)

Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

The following schools are closed Friday:

• Briggs School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Mesa Union School District

• Mupu School District

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• ACE (Camarillo)

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

Check back for updates on this developing story.