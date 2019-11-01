× Mother, Young Children ID’d as 3 Killed in Crash That Sparked Small Santa Barbara County Brush Fire

The three killed in a multivehicle collision on Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara last week were identified Friday as a Solvang mother and her two young children.

Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 34, was traveling with her 2-year-old daughter Lucienne Gleason and 4-month-old son Desmond Gleason when the three-car crash occurred Oct. 25 near the near the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, fire officials said one male was also airlifted from the scene with critical injuries.

The collision sparked a small brush fire that crews were able stop at about 2 acres.

California Highway Patrol investigators told KEYT in Santa Barbara that 28-year-old John Roderick Dungan’s Chevy Camaro, heading west, veered into the eastbound lanes before hitting Bley’s Chevy Volt head-on. A GMC traveling behind the family rear-ended their car, and both vehicles wound up on the shoulder, where they caught fire.

Bley and her two children all died at the scene, while Dungan remained in critical condition as of Monday, the TV station reported.

The GMC’s two occupants were unhurt.