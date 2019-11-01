Watch Live: Sky5 Is Over the Maria Fire, Which Has Exploded to Nearly 9,000 Acres Near Santa Paula

Rage Against the Machine to Headline Coachella 2020

Posted 11:56 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, November 1, 2019
Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello, right, of Rage Against the Machine perform in 2011. (Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello, right, of Rage Against the Machine perform in 2011. (Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rage will roll again in 2020, as long-running politically provocative L.A. rock band Rage Against the Machine ramps up for a string of shows next year including headlining dates at the Coachella Valley Music + Arts Festival, which the group helped launch 21 years earlier.

The band, fronted by singer Zack de la Rocha and fueled by lead guitarist Tom Morello, unveiled details on its Instagram feed about a handful of shows next year starting March 26 in El Paso, Tex., and continuing with stops March 28 in Las Cruces, N.M. and March 30 in Phoenix, Ariz., ahead of the April 10 and 17 appearances at the 2020 edition of Coachella in Indio.

The band has been on hiatus since a 2011 appearance at the one-day L.A. Rising Festival at the Coliseum that also featured England’s Muse, Chicago’s Rise Against, rapper Lauryn Hill, Peruvian American rapper Immortal Technique and Mexico’s El Gran Silencio.

The group’s most recent tour was in 2010, extending from various points in the U.S. across South American and Europe.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.