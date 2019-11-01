× Rage Against the Machine to Headline Coachella 2020

Rage will roll again in 2020, as long-running politically provocative L.A. rock band Rage Against the Machine ramps up for a string of shows next year including headlining dates at the Coachella Valley Music + Arts Festival, which the group helped launch 21 years earlier.

The band, fronted by singer Zack de la Rocha and fueled by lead guitarist Tom Morello, unveiled details on its Instagram feed about a handful of shows next year starting March 26 in El Paso, Tex., and continuing with stops March 28 in Las Cruces, N.M. and March 30 in Phoenix, Ariz., ahead of the April 10 and 17 appearances at the 2020 edition of Coachella in Indio.

The band has been on hiatus since a 2011 appearance at the one-day L.A. Rising Festival at the Coliseum that also featured England’s Muse, Chicago’s Rise Against, rapper Lauryn Hill, Peruvian American rapper Immortal Technique and Mexico’s El Gran Silencio.

The group’s most recent tour was in 2010, extending from various points in the U.S. across South American and Europe.

