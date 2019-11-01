Rich on Tech: Apple AirPods Pro Make an Excellent iPhone Companion

“Ears on” with Apple’s new AirPods Pro noise cancelling headphones; Google Assistant gets SiriusXM stations; Sony shuts down PlayStation Vue streaming service; Spotify tests a kids app; Amazon Fresh is now included in Prime; Details on HBO Max; the Hottest Toys this holiday season.

Listeners ask about the best earbuds for a Pixel smartphone, if it’s necessary to upgrade the iPhone 5 software, whether it’s worth signing up for Nextdoor, finding a new home internet provider and the best early warning earthquake apps.

Mentioned:

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery is now free for Prime members

Apple releases iOS 13.2

Glowy Zoey LED Costume

