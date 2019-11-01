Temperatures Drop to Record Daily Lows in Parts of Antelope Valley, Down to 17 Degrees In Lancaster

Break out those sweaters and coats: It’s finally beginning to feel like autumn in Southern California. Or maybe even winter.

Temperatures on Friday morning hit below freezing in the Antelope Valley, breaking daily record lows in two areas, according to the National Weather Service.

At the Lancaster Airport, the temperature plummeted to 17 degrees Friday morning, forecasters said. That’s the coldest on record for that location on a Nov. 1. The previous record was 24 degrees, set back in 1946.

And Palmdale hit 24 degrees, breaking a 48-year-old record for the day by a degree, according to NWS.

The sub-freezing temperatures had prompted the agency to issue a hard freeze warning for the Antelope Valley, the San Luis Obispo interior valleys, Cuyama, and the Ojai Valley area. The warning expired at 9 a.m.

Temperatures across the region were chilly at 7 a.m., ranging from the mid-20s in the Antelope Valley to the high-50s in downtown Los Angeles, the weather service tweeted.

Forecasters have predicted the cold temperatures will linger through the weekend, prompting the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to extend a cold weather alert in the Antelope Valley through Sunday.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to below 32 degrees, according to a news release from the health agency.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in the release.

Anyone headed outdoors in the chilly weather should dress in layers of warm clothing, including wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks. Pets should be kept indoors and not left outside overnight in the freezing cold.

During peak times of cold, people should stay inside with a heater on. Those with no access to a heater can visit public facilities that have them, such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers, according to the release.

Exposure to cold weather for prolonged periods can result in hypothermia or frostbite, the agency cautioned.