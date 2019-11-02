× 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Suspected DUI Crash in Long Beach That Also Killed His Father

Days after a suspected DUI crash, a 3-year-old boy has become the second fatality of the Long Beach collision, authorities said Saturday.

The toddler was walking along a sidewalk with his father and mother on Halloween night when the group was struck by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound on Country Club Drive. The family was identified by a friend who created a GoFundMe page on their behalf.

The SUV was just approaching Los Cerritos Park when the driver failed to make a turn and drove onto the sidewalk, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Later identified as Carlo Navarro, the 20-year-old driver was detained at the scene before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Meanwhile, the victims were all in critical condition as they were taken to nearby hospitals. Police said one of the pedestrians, a 30-year-old man, died from his injuries by the following morning.

He has since been identified as Joseph Awaida and the toddler was his 3-year-old son, Omar. His wife, Raihan Dakhil, was severely injured and apparently the only victim to survive. Created to cover medical expenses and funeral costs, their GoFundMe page raised more than $106,000 by Saturday afternoon.

Navarro was being held at Long Beach City Jail on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information can call Long Beach Police Detective Sirilo Garcia at 562-570-7355. Anyone in the area with surveillance video of the collision or of the vehicle just prior can also reach the detective by email at sirilo.garcia@longbeach.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.