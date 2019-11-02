Brush Fire Burns Rapidly, Threatens Structures in San Bernardino

Posted 11:31 AM, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, November 2, 2019
A brush fire in San Bernardino on Nov. 2, 2019, burns through two to three acres. (Credit: San Bernardino Fire Department via Twitter)

A brush fire burned two to three acres in San Bernardino Saturday, posing a minor threat to nearby structures, authorities said.

It was reported near West Thompson Place and North Arrowhead Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., burning up a hillside toward some homes along Egerton Drive, according to the San Bernardino Fire Department.

At 11:35 a.m., fire officials said the fire’s forward rate of spread had been stopped and crews were mopping up the damage. Some homes were lost a week earlier in a wildfire burning in the same area, officials said.

Earlier, authorities said the brush fire was burning with a rapid rate of spread.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.

