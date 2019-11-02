Christina Pascucci Visits Sonoratown in DTLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA reporter Christina Pascucci recently visited Sonoratown in downtown Los Angeles for some authentic Sonoran-style fare.

The food in this restaurant follows family recipes and traditions from the co-owners, Jennifer Feltham and her boyfriend, Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, Jr.

Christina said that one of remarkable things about Sonoratown is the effort Feltham goes through to make authentic tortillas.

Feltham says she goes to Mexico twice a month every month to bring flour for the delicious tortillas made in the restaurant. She added that they haven't been able to find a brand of flour that makes more delicious tortillas than what they get in Mexico. This method is likely what garnered the restaurant best tortilla in Los Angeles by KCRW's Great Tortilla Tournament.

After Christina tried one of the items on the menu, she described it as an "explosion of juice and so many flavors."

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 44.