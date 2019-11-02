Fontana Man, 26, Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Child Pornography

A 26-year-old Fontana man was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities said Saturday.

An electronic services provider reported a tip to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department that led to the arrest of Aaron Medina on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. He was taken into custody in the city of Rancho Cucamonga.

Medina was booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Inmate records show he was being held on $500,000 bail and was expected to appear in court Nov. 4.