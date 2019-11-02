Jessica Makes a Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica liked the idea of making a shepherd's pie this time of year because it is hot and cozy.

She decided to switch up the traditional idea of a meat pie by using ground turkey and sweet potato. Her version is healthier and more colorful.

The final result reminded Jessica of Thanksgiving dinner.

Now, will Levi agree? Watch the video below to find out if he liked Jessica's creation!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 44.

Jessica's Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes ​

1 pound of dark ground turkey

½ onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

Half a stick of butter, melted

¼ cup of half and half

¾ cup of chicken stock

½ cup of frozen peas

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of flour

Pepper

Salt

Apple smoked cheddar Cheese, shredded

Instructions

Place the sweet potatoes, whole and with the skin, onto a baking sheet and roast at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until they’re soft. Drizzle olive oil in a cast iron skillet and cook the onions and carrots until they’re soft. Once the veggies are done cooking, add the ground turkey and cook it until it is browned. Add the smoked paprika, a dash of salt and pepper, grated garlic, frozen peas and 1 tablespoon of flour into the mix. Stir the meat for a few minutes to make sure the flour is cooked, then add the chicken stock to create a sauce. When sweet potatoes are done, let them cool and peel off the skin. The skin should come off very easily. Add the sweet potatoes, butter, warmed half and half and a dash of salt into a bowl and mix the ingredients until it is smooth. Layer the sweet potato mixture on top of the meat mixture and top it with apple smoked cheddar cheese. Put the cast iron skillet in the oven and broil just until the cheese melts. Enjoy!