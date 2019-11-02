Jessica’s Friend Cami Makes Her Award-Winning Texas Chili Recipe

Jessica's best friend Cami came for a visit from Houston and the two thought it'd be a fun idea to cook together.
Cami's turkey chili won the "Go Texan Day" chili cook off back home and she shared her recipe with us!
Jessica's favorite thing about chili is the toppings, and Cami's recipe calls for a variety of those.
The final result was a hit, even her husband Tommy got to try some!
"It's just as good in California as it is in Texas," Cami said.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 44.
Cami’s Texas Chili
Ingredients
- 1 pound of ground turkey (or beef)
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, chopped
- 8 oz can of tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons of tomato paste
- 14.5-ounce can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 4-ounce can of diced fire roasted green chiles
- 7-ounce can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (1-2 peppers or to taste)
- 15-ounce can of black or pinto beans, drained or half can of black and pinto beans
- 1/4 can of low sodium beef broth
- 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Lime
- 2 tablespoons of chili powder
- 1 tablespoons of seasoned salt
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
For topping:
- 8 ounces of sour cream, mixed with a 1/2 teaspoon of salt and juice of one lime
Other toppings (if desired):
- Grated cheddar or pepper jack cheese
- Avocado
- Chopped onions
- Tortilla strips or fritos
Instructions
- Sauté chopped onion until soft in olive oil. Add turkey meet and crumble while cooking, drain if there is excess fat.
- Once meat is cooked throughout, add garlic and sauté for a few mins until it is fragrant.
- Add chili powder, seasoned salt, cumin, smoked paprika, fire roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, green chiles, beef broth, beans, squeeze of lime and about 1-2 chipotle peppers with adobo sauce. Add more chipotle peppers if desired.
- Cook on medium heat for 20 more minutes.
- Serve and enjoy with desired toppings!