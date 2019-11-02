Jessica’s Friend Cami Makes Her Award-Winning Texas Chili Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's best friend Cami came for a visit from Houston and the two thought it'd be a fun idea to cook together.

Cami's turkey chili won the "Go Texan Day" chili cook off back home and she shared her recipe with us!

Jessica's favorite thing about chili is the toppings, and Cami's recipe calls for a variety of those.

The final result was a hit, even her husband Tommy got to try some!

"It's just as good in California as it is in Texas," Cami said.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 44.

Cami’s Texas Chili

Ingredients

1 pound of ground turkey (or beef)

1/2 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

8 oz can of tomato sauce

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

14.5-ounce can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes

4-ounce can of diced fire roasted green chiles

7-ounce can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (1-2 peppers or to taste)

15-ounce can of black or pinto beans, drained or half can of black and pinto beans

1/4 can of low sodium beef broth

1-2 tablespoons of olive oil

Lime

2 tablespoons of chili powder

1 tablespoons of seasoned salt

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

For topping:

8 ounces of sour cream, mixed with a 1/2 teaspoon of salt and juice of one lime

Other toppings (if desired):

Avocado

Chopped onions

Tortilla strips or fritos

Instructions