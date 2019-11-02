× Man and Woman From L.A. Accused of Sex Trafficking 15-Year-Old Girl in San Bernardino

Deputies in San Bernardino arrested a man and woman and rescued a 15-year-old girl who investigators say was being forced into prostitution by the suspects earlier this week.

Peter Paul Castillo, 30, and Johnette Amanda Terrell, 18, both of Los Angeles, were booked on suspicion of human trafficking charges, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. Castillo was out on bail in connection with a previous San Bernardino County human trafficking case against him that remains pending.

San Bernardino Police Department officers first pulled over a car about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 6th Street and F Street, officials said. The car contained Castillo, Terrell and a 15-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway in Los Angeles County.

The officers requested assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Human Trafficking Task Force after discovering the adults may be trafficking the girl, officials said. The task force took charge of the investigation and conducted interviews with the suspects and victim.

“During the interviews with all three subjects, investigators discovered information that supported the juvenile’s involvement in prostitution and as a victim of human trafficking,” according to the statement. “Investigators also found information/evidence establishing that the victim had been forced to participate in prostitution on behalf of Castillo and Terrell. The victim was rescued, offered immediate services and resources, then safely returned to her family.”

Castillo was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Nov. 12 in San Bernardino County Superior Court, according to officials and county booking records. Bail for Terrell was set at $150,000 pending her initial court appearance, also scheduled Nov. 12 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, the Ontario Police Department, the Redlands Police Department, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.