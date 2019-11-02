× Man Dies in Azusa Car-to-Car Shooting

A man died after he was wounded in a car-to-car shooting in a residential neighborhood in Azusa on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. along Payon Street, just east of Azusa Avenue, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Azusa Police Department officer responded to a call reporting “shots fired” when they found the victim, who had been shot at least once in the upper torso, Liu said in a written statement. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

“It appeared that the victim was in his vehicle when he was shot by the occupant of another vehicle,” Liu said.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is assisting Azusa police in the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.