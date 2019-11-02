× Man Killed in Gunfight at Victorville Apartment Complex

A man died after a fight escalated into a gun battle at a Victorville apartment complex Friday evening, authorities said.

Thurman Matthew, 40, of Victorville died at the scene of the shooting, which unfolded about 6:30 p.m. at the Casa Bella apartments, 16980 Nisqualli Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

He was fatally shot by Parnell Gutter, 28, of Victorville, officials said. Gutter had not been arrested Saturday, according to San Bernardino County booking records. Investigators said they planned to turn over their completed investigation to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

“Detectives determined Parnell Gutter and Thurman Mathew were involved in an argument, and later it became a physical altercation,” the sheriff’s department said in a written statement. A short time after the fight, Mathew went to Gutter’s apartment and began shooting at the apartment, at which time Gutter returned fire and struck Mathew.”

Paramedics pronounced Matthew dead at the scene.

It was not clear whether the men knew one another prior to the fight and shooting.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Gerad Laing of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Division Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.