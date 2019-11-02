× Maria Fire Now 9,412 Acres and 20% Contained After Threatening Thousands of Ventura County Homes

Firefighters managed to get 20% containment of the massive Maria Fire after it burned through nearly 17 square miles within a day, authorities said Saturday.

The wildfire burned through 9,412 acres as it threatened thousands of homes in Eastern Ventura, Santa Paula, Somis and Camarillo. Some evacuations orders were lifted Friday night, when authorities said it was 10,700 acres and 0% contained.

By Friday evening, the Maria Fire had destroyed at least three structures and threatened some 2,700 others, authorities said. It erupted on South Mountain during the tail end of a Santa Ana wind event that has put Southern California authorities on high alert.

Dangerous dry weather was expected to continue into a fourth day as red flag warnings were extended in the region until 6 p.m. Saturday.

More than 1,300 firefighters battled the massive wildfire as it was driven forward by strong winds.

While the fire’s cause remains under investigation, Southern California Edison admitted Friday it had re-energized a 16,000-volt power line minutes before it broke out.

A full list of evacuation orders, shelters, road and school closures in place as of Friday night can be found here.

Check back for updates to this developing story.