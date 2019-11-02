Martial Artists Fight Cancer in North Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of martial artists gathered in North Hollywood Saturday to engage in battle while fighting cancer at the same time.

The 10th annual Beat the Crap Out of Cancer event at Valley Martial Arts Center in North Hollywood brought out about a dozen practitioners of a traditional filipino martial art called kali and known for full-contact stick fighting.

Some of those participating in the event were cancer survivors themselves.

This segment appeared on the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 2, 2019.