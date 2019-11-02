Martial Artists Fight Cancer in North Hollywood

Posted 6:32 PM, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, November 2, 2019
A group of martial artists gathered in North Hollywood Saturday to engage in battle while fighting cancer at the same time.

Martial artists battle it out while fighting cancer at the same time at the 10th annual Beat the Crap Out of Cancer event at Valley Martial Arts Center in North Hollywood. (Credit: KTLA)

The 10th annual Beat the Crap Out of Cancer event at Valley Martial Arts Center in North Hollywood brought out about a dozen practitioners of a traditional filipino martial art called kali and known for full-contact stick fighting.

Some of those participating in the event were cancer survivors themselves.

