Massive Fire Consumes Building in North Hollywood

Firefighters put out flames that consumed a prop business in North Hollywood and spread to two neighboring buildings late Friday night.

By 11:30 p.m., the fire had fully engulfed IDF Studio Scenery, which provides specialty props for film and entertainment, at 6844 Lankershim Blvd. and damaged two other locations, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was reported by Los Angeles Police Department officers who were driving by when they saw the building ablaze.

Firefighters worked nonstop for three hours and managed to get the flames under control by around 2:45 a.m., authorities said. One of the other two businesses was an auto parts retailer.

Some electrical wires came down in front of the building and other business owners in the area said Saturday morning they were without power.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.