Metrolink Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian, Halting Service Along Antelope Valley Line for Hours

Service on Metrolink’s Antelope Valley line was halted for hours Friday night after a southbound train struck and killed a pedestrian at a Pacoima crossing.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of Paxton Street and San Fernando Road, said Metrolink spokesman Paul Gonzales. The victim was struck around 5:40 p.m.

Los Angeles police and coroner’s investigators were still at the scene about 9 p.m. and service had not resumed. No other details were available, officials said.

All 79 passengers aboard Train 224 had been taken off by 8:30 p.m. and put on buses or arranged alternative transportation, Gonzales said.

