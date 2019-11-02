× Red Flag Warnings Still Effect for L.A. and Ventura Counties; Dangerous Fire Weather Enters 4th Day

Dangerous fire weather conditions for the windiest areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties have entered its fourth day, with forecasters extending red flag warnings through at least Saturday evening.

Santa Ana winds have weakened considerably since the middle of the week, but the National Weather Service is warning that the air is still dangerously dry, with relative humidity across the region less than 10% and peak gusts in some valleys and inland mountains of L.A. and Ventura counties still expected to hit up to 35 mph.

That was strong enough to extend red-flag warnings, which sound the alarm for high winds, dry air and parched vegetation that increases the risk of rapid spread of wildfire.

Winds from the northeast — bringing cold, dry air from the deserts of Utah and Nevada — are forecast to continue weakening through Saturday night. Forecasters warned there’s a small chance dangerous fire weather conditions could persist into Sunday.

