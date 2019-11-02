× Set Your Clocks Back; Daylight Saving Time Ends on Sunday

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, meaning you gain one hour of sleep before hitting the snooze button in the morning.

Don’t forget to set your alarm clock back one hour before hitting the hay on Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning we’ll be falling back an hour to 1 a.m. when the clock strikes 2 a.m.

The return of standard time with the first Sunday of November means the sun will rise earlier, bringing in more light to your morning routine. It also means, however, that it will become dark outside earlier, to the dismay of commuters and evening joggers.

In Nov. 2018, Californians voted by 60% to approve Proposition 7, a ballot initiative that would do away with setting the time back and forth twice a year. The proposition permits the California State Legislature to impose daylight saving time year-round with a two-thirds vote, pending approval from the federal government.

According to United States law, states can choose whether or not to observe daylight saving time. Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, and Hawaii are the only states, along with a few other U.S. territories, that do not participate.

Daylight saving time is set to begin once more on March 8, 2020.