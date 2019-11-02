Thai Cooking With an L.A. Twist at Night + Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kris Yenbamroong's restaurant Night + Market is colorful and fun.

He wants people who come in to see the bright colors and feel the high energy, but he said he also wants people to feel comfortable, like they're going over to a buddy's house for dinner on a random weekday.

Yenbamroong grew up in Los Angeles. His family owned a restaurant called Talesai on Sunset Boulevard and he would go into the kitchen after school to see what his grandmother was up to. That's when he started to learn how to cook.

When his father asked him to take over the restaurant, things didn't go so well. But when a space near his family's restaurant became available, he decided to try again, with a different spin.

Night + Market is more than a Thai restaurant, it's an ode to Los Angeles. And his dishes, one of which includes pastrami he used to pick up from Langer's, offer all different kinds of tastes.

Jessica got to taste Yenbamroong's pastrami drunken noodles and crispy rice salad.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 44.