× Woman Fatally Struck by Car While While Running on Loma Linda Sidewalk; Driver Suspected of DUI

A 19-year-old man is suspected of drunken driving after his car struck and killed a 65-year-old Grand Terrace woman as she was out for a run on a Loma Linda sidewalk early Saturday, authorities said.

Judith Covarrubias died following the 6:05 a.m. collision at Barton Road and Newport Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Isaiah Tamasoaalii of Redlands was arrested at the scene and ultimately booked on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

“Upon arrival, it was found the vehicle involved, driven by Tamasoaalii, struck Covarrubias, who was running on the sidewalk on the south side of Barton Road,” the sheriff’s department statement said.

Paramedics pronounced Covarrubias dead at the scene.

Bail for Tamasoaalii was set at $250,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

The collision remained under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at 909-477-2800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.