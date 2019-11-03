× 2-Acre Brush Fire Burns in the Santa Ana Mountains

A brush fire broke out in the Silverado Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains on Sunday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

What is being called the Williams Fire has burned two acres of state-owned area, authorities said.

Firefighters are working on containment but the rate of spreading has stopped, according to the fire authority.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department closed Santiago Canyon and Williams Canyon, a spokesperson for the fire authority said.

More than 10 fire engines were at the scene, along with water dropping helicopters.

Crews responded to reports of a brush fire on Williams Canyon Road at noon, according to a series of tweets from the O.C. Fire Authority.

Aerial photo of #WilliamsFire from FIRIS in Santiago Canyon. Helos are handling a spot fire but forward rate of spread has been stopped. Firefighters are working on containment. Approximately 2 acres has burned in state area that OCFA protects. pic.twitter.com/s4rqdBVbA4 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) November 3, 2019

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KTLA’s Kayla Rodgers contributed to this report.