2 Children, 3 Adults Hurt When Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Head-On Into SUV

Five people, including two children, were injured after an allegedly drunken driver crashed a Honda Civic head-on into an SUV in Palmdale on Sunday, authorities said.

The collision took place shortly before 6:30 p.m. along 50th Street, near Palmdale Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Witnesses indicated a red Honda Civic had been heading southbound, illegally passing other cars by crossing into opposing traffic, Deputy Hawkins of the sheriff's Palmdale Station told KTLA. The Civic contained two adults, including the driver, and two children.

It was during one of those maneuvers that the driver collided head-on into a Jeep Cherokee occupied by a lone woman, according to the deputy.

The children were rushed to a hospital by helicopter for treatment, Hawkins said. Two of the adults were taken to hospitals by ambulance. All of the patients were expected to survive.

The driver of the Civic was suspected of drunken driving.

"It appears the driver of the civic who was passing illegally was under the influence of alcohol, based on our initial investigation with a breathalyzer," Hawkins said.

The suspect's identity was not available Sunday night.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff's Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.