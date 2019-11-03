× 2 Murder Suspects Escape From Monterey County Jail

Authorities say two murder suspects have escaped from central California’s Monterey County Jail.

The county sheriff’s office says in a tweet that the inmates escaped Sunday morning.

The tweet says Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were in custody on suspicion of murder and other violent charges.

A call seeking additional details from sheriff’s officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Monterey is a city of about 28,000 people on California’s central coast, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Escape from Monterey County Jail. Inmates Santos Fonseca (left) and Jonathan Salazar (right) escaped from jail this morning. Both were in custody for murder and other violent charges. Please call MCSO at 755-3722 with any information of their whereabouts pic.twitter.com/uxIACTb2OT — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 3, 2019