Death of BASE Jumper in Riverside Quarry Described by Authorities as ‘Suspicious’

November 3, 2019
The death of a BASE jumper whose body was found Sunday morning in the Riverside Quarry has been described by authorities as suspicious.

Deputies were called at 7:23 a.m. to the quarry near Sierra Avenue and 30th Street, where the man’s body had apparently been overnight, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Investigators believe he died sometime the night before after jumping off some sort of base. His body was still in the quarry an hour after deputies were called to the scene.

Vasquez said the death is being classified as “suspicious” as authorities continue to investigate. No other details have been released,

