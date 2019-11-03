× Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle After Conflict With Another Driver; Police

A gunshot victim was found in the driver seat of vehicle, in what may have been a conflict with another driver, the West Covina Police Department said in a release Sunday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South Glendora Avenue after receiving 911 calls just after midnight on Sunday. They arrived to find a body with at least one gunshot wound in the driver seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a pole, authorities said.

It appears there was a conflict between the occupants of two different vehicles, which led to the shooting, according to police.

The suspect fled after the shooting, authorities said, in what is only described as a sedan.

The victim is an adult male Hispanic in his twenties.

Detectives are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 626-939-8688.