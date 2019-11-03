Homicide Detectives Investigate After 2 Men Found Dead Inside Tent Near Lancaster

Two men were found dead inside a tent in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County just outside Lancaster, authorities said Sunday.

The bodies were found by deputies responding to a rescue call just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. They were inside what sheriff’s officials described as a “tent enclosure” near 210th Street East and East Avenue I.

No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were visible on the bodies, authorities said.

The county’s Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner responded and is working to determine a cause of death for the two men, who sheriff’s officials have described as Hispanic men believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477or visit lacrimestoppers.org