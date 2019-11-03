LAX’s New Pickup System Leaves Customers Frustrated

As of Tuesday, travelers leaving LAX are required to board a shuttle or walk to a waiting area east of Terminal 1 to meet their taxi or ride app services.
Since the opening of this new area, airport officials say they’ve managed to streamline the process and reported a significant drop in wait times for shuttles as well as taxi and ride app services.
But LAX officials say cutting customer wait times during peak periods is still out of their control.
