LAX’s New Pickup System Leaves Customers Frustrated

As of Tuesday, travelers leaving LAX are required to board a shuttle or walk to a waiting area east of Terminal 1 to meet their taxi or ride app services.

Since the opening of this new area, airport officials say they’ve managed to streamline the process and reported a significant drop in wait times for shuttles as well as taxi and ride app services.

But LAX officials say cutting customer wait times during peak periods is still out of their control.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Nov. 3, 2019.

As we hit peak Sunday travel times, we are seeing increased passenger demand for ride apps tonight. Please be aware of longer wait times up to one hour currently as some ride apps may not have cars immediately available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) November 4, 2019