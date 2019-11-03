Popular Puerto Rican Astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas Dies at 87

November 3, 2019
Walter Mercado attends the opening of "Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado" at HistoryMiami Museum in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 1, 2019. (Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images via CNN)

Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas died Saturday night at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to hospital spokeswoman Sofia Luquis. He was 87.

Mercado was an icon of Spanish language television, delivering daily horoscopes and his message of “lots and lots of love” for decades.

The cause of death will be announced by next of kin, Luquis said.

