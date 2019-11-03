× Ventura Man With Fatal Injuries Suffered From an Assault; Police

A deceased man with fatal injuries was found and determined to be harmed as a result of an assault, the Ventura Police Department said Sunday.

The deceased man, 35, was found near the intersection of Ventura Ave. and De Anza Dr., the department said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian, and found the deceased victim.

The department’s Traffic Division and a crime scene investigator determined that the man had sustained fatal injuries as a result of an assault, rather than a traffic collision as they previously thought, authorities said.

Crime detectives took over the investigation. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 805-339-4488. An anonymous tip can be made by calling 800-222-8477.