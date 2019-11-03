Woman Wounded in Azusa Shooting

A woman was hospitalized with numerous gunshot wounds following a shooting in Azusa late Saturday, police said.

The gunfire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at 1st Street and Orange Avenue, according to Azusa Police Department Sgt. Erin Coulter.

“Officers located a female adult victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the sergeant said in a written statement.

The wounded woman was taken to a trauma center for treatment. An update on her condition was not available.

No suspect description was released, and police said the motive in the attack was unclear.

The crime was the second shooting in Azusa in two days.

A man was found mortally wounded about 5:45 p.m. Friday along Payson Street, just east of Azusa Avenue, following what police said appeared to be a car-to-car shooting. The victim was yet to be identified, and no suspect description or motive was available.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting was urged to contact Azusa police Detective Mario Corona at 626-812-3223.

Friday’s fatal shooting is being investigated by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau. The bureau can be reached at 323-890-5500.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

