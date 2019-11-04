4-Week SoCal Gas Project in West Hollywood to Prompt Road Closures on Sunset Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A portion of Sunset Boulevard through the West Hollywood area will be closed repeatedly over the next four weeks as Southern California Gas Company crews work to install a pipeline.

The project, which begins Monday, will allow SoCalGas to upgrade an existing gas main along Sunset Boulevard.

The closures will impact westbound traffic between North Crescent Heights Boulevard and North Hayworth Avenue between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Gas Company stated in a news release.

The closures will be necessary to perform the work safely and will continue for about 4 weeks, according to SoCalGas.

Residents and local businesses were warned there may be some work-related noise but no interruption to natural gas service is expected.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call SoCalGas’ customer service line at 800-427-2200.