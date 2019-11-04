Driver Sought in Santa Ana Crash That Killed Bicyclist

Posted 11:10 AM, November 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:12AM, November 4, 2019
Data pix.

Santa Ana police sought the public's help identifying the driver who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist in Santa Ana early Monday.

Authorities received a call about a pedestrian down on the roadway in the 300 block of Newhope Street at around 3 a.m., Corporal Brett Nelson said.

Officers arrived to find a male individual with extensive injuries in the middle of the street along with a heavily damaged bicycle, Nelson said.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved but said it likely sustained some damage in the front.

The incident happened near Iglesia De La Comunidad.

Authorities provided no further information.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.