Driver Sought in Santa Ana Crash That Killed Bicyclist

Santa Ana police sought the public's help identifying the driver who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist in Santa Ana early Monday.

Authorities received a call about a pedestrian down on the roadway in the 300 block of Newhope Street at around 3 a.m., Corporal Brett Nelson said.

Officers arrived to find a male individual with extensive injuries in the middle of the street along with a heavily damaged bicycle, Nelson said.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved but said it likely sustained some damage in the front.

The incident happened near Iglesia De La Comunidad.

Authorities provided no further information.