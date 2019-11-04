Exploring Motherhood In Hollywood With Anya Sarre | Mama Mentality

Let’s rewind to September: It’s Emmys season and Mama Mentality host Megan Telles is teamed up with celebrity stylist Anya Sarre to get red carpet ready for KTLA’s awards show special! Just one day after TV’s biggest night, Megan invites Anya to record an episode of the podcast and Anya says, “Yes!”

Megan and Anya get candid about mommyhood in Hollywood. They talk less fashion and more “life in the mommy fast lane.” Sawyer’s mama and former head fashion stylist for big shows like Entertainment Tonight and The Insider has had to make working-mom adjustments since delivering seven years ago. Anya guides Megan through the choppy mama waters she may encounter in the first few years, and promises she’ll thrive if she follows her tips.

Subscribe to “Mama Mentality”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS

Megan on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “Mama Mentality with Megan Telles”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On Tech | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery