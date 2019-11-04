Family of Woman Killed in San Bernardino Pleads With Shooter to Come Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a woman who was shot and killed outside of a motel in San Bernardino on Sunday is pleading with the shooter to come forward.

Raynesha Walker, 33, was shot and killed while sitting inside a car with another female friend Sunday morning, according to detectives.

Through tears, Walker's sister described how she did what she could for her family whenever they asked.

"Anything I asked of her, she'll make sure she'll try to get it for me, in any way possible," Walker's sister said.

After police were called to the 2500 Block of West Foothill Boulevard at around 11:27 a.m. Sunday, Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. Her friend was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim's grandmother said the family would be praying for the shooter but wanted to see him or her in police custody.

“You have to be mighty troubled to be able to pull something like that off, it just doesn’t wake up and happen all of a sudden. You’re troubled already, so God bless him, we’re going to keep him up in prayer too. But he needs to do the right thing," Walker's grandmother said.

Homicide investigators are still trying to determine the motive and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or sawyer_do@sbcity.org, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-561 or tello_al@sbcity.org.

Walker's family members have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.