Fire Destroys 2 Mountainside Homes Near Lake Arrowhead: Officials

A fire that broke out at a home in a mountain community near Lake Arrowhead spread to a neighboring residence and consumed both structures as crews struggled to control the blaze Monday night.

Crews were on scene by 7:40 p.m. on the 1200 block of Scenic Way in the Rimforest neighborhood, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Officials said the first home was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and they were concerned they could spread to surrounding vegetation.

Within 10 minutes, large embers were making their way into surrounding brush and an adjacent home had caught fire. Though flames were prevented from spreading through brush, they throughly charred both residences.

Video from the scene showed one cascading hillside home completely ablaze, with even a sedan parked in the driveway being consumed. The second house was burning just as badly, with tall columns of bright flames protruding from windows and doorways.

The two large homes were both “as fully involved as they could get,” said Fire Department spokesman Ryan Vaccaro.

There were no immediate reports of injury.

By 10 p.m. firefighters still had not called a full knockdown, but they expected to soon, Vaccaro said.

Crews planned to remain on scene overnight, mopping up hotspots.

The fire's cause was under investigation.

RIM FOREST: (Final) Units continue to overhaul and mop up on Scenic dr. Back hoe and hand crew ordered to assist. Units will remain on scene through the night. pic.twitter.com/ltW4xMBRkP — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 5, 2019