Golden Age of Aviation at the Flight Path Museum and Learning Center

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the Flight Path Museum and Learning Center, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country!

Flight Path Museum and Learning Center was founded in 1995 as a nonprofit, community-based organization to honor aviation pioneers, recognize the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and encourage youth to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

The Flight Path Museum and Learning Center gallery of exhibits, filled with memories of aviation’s golden years, is located adjacent to the LAX airfield, where today’s aircraft and travelers arrive and depart the world’s busiest origin and destination airport. No other museum offers such a perspective on contemporary aircraft and aviation.

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles, CA 90045

(424)646-7284

Museum Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday

10am to 3pm

The museum is closed on major holidays.

Museum Admission:

There is no admission charge to visit the Flight Path Museum and Learning Center for members. A $5.00 per person donation is requested from non-members.

Parking is free.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com