LAX Will Expand Uber, Lyft and Taxi Pickup Lot After Chaotic Week, Complaints of Long Lines

Following days of complaints over long lines and long waits, Los Angeles International Airport will significantly expand the new pickup lot for Uber, Lyft and taxis, officials said Monday.

The change comes six days after the nation’s second-busiest airport banned Uber, Lyft and taxi pickups from the curbside and moved them to a new pickup area called “LAXit” (pronounced “L.A. Exit”). Travelers must board a shuttle bus or walk to the pickup area to catch a ride.

The rollout of the system was rocky, leaving some travelers facing gridlock, packed shuttles and long wait times for rides during peak periods. Officials later apologized for the delays, which they described as “unacceptable.”

The pickup area will expand at 3 a.m. Wednesday, increasing the space for cars and people in the lot by roughly half, airport officials said.

