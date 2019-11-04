‘Like a Missile on Wheels:’ Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into Her Mobile Home in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman died after crashing into her own mobile home while her husband was sleeping inside the Corona residence early Monday, officials said.

Video captured by a neighbor's surveillance camera shows the moment just after 2 a.m. when the car slammed into the side of the home along the 4900 block of Green River Road.

Neighbor Zack Holst ran outside after realizing what happened. He said there was nothing he could do until firefighters got to the scene.

The driver, a woman, had driven away from the home, but sped back into the area and crashed into her own home minutes later, Holst said.

"She came flying in like a missile on wheels and she hit the center of it pretty hard," Holst said.

Another neighbor ran to the impacted home to alert the driver's husband, who was sleeping inside. She said she saw the "trunk of the car embedded in the house."

"I told 911 the house was literally sitting on this home,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

It took firefighters hours to get the car and the woman's body out, neighbors said. The woman has not been identified by name but was described as 57 years old by the Corona Police Department.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if it was intentional. The incident remains under investigation.

The crash also caused a gas leak, and some neighbors had to evacuate their homes.

Once the car was removed, it appeared that the impact of the crash pushed the home off its foundation, causing it to slide about 3 feet.

The woman's husband was not injured in the crash, police said.