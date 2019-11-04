× Man Charged in Police Chase That Sparked 46 Fire in Jurupa Valley: Court Documents

A man has been charged in connection with a police chase that authorities say sparked a brush fire in Jurupa Valley last week.

The 46 fire quickly spread to more than 300 acres, damaging several buildings and forcing evacuations. The blaze was declared 100% contained Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged Bryan Anguiano, 23, with one felony count of reckless evading and one count of discarding burning materials, according to a criminal complaint filed in Riverside County Superior Court.

The pursuit began shortly after midnight when Riverside police encountered a stolen car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver and a passenger sped off, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

