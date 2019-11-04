Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Illegal Weed Grow in Anza: Sheriff

Deputies found a man fatally shot inside a suspected illegal weed grow in Anza, authorities said Monday.

They responded Sunday morning to a shooting at a home located in the 39000 block of El Toro Road, which was later “deemed an illegal marijuana cultivation site,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was dead by the time deputies arrived just after 7:30 a.m., authorities said. A homicide investigation has since been launched.

The sheriff’s Marijuana Eradication Team responded and confiscated property from the grow. Authorities have not released information about what was seized or how it was determined the grow was operating illegally.

No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can reach Central Homicide Investigator Mullins at 951-955-2777, or Hemet Station Investigator Atkinson at 951-791-3400.