Mother Becomes 3rd Family Member to Die in Long Beach Crash Involving Suspected DUI Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A third member of a Long Beach family who was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Halloween night has died, police confirmed Monday morning.

The victim, identified by a friend as Raihan Dakhil, died Sunday night at 9:03 p.m., Long Beach City Police Department Lt. Rico Fernandez said.

Dakhil was walking on the sidewalk on Country Club Drive with her husband and 3-year-old son when the group was struck by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia near Los Cerritos Park.

All three family members were hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.

Joseph Awaida, 30, died from his injuries the following morning. Officials announced that 3-year-old Omar had succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of the victims.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Carlo Navarro. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Navarro was being held on a $100,000 bond, police said following the crash. It was unclear when Navarro is expected to appear in court, or if additional charges will be filed.

Funeral services for Joseph Awaida and his son are set form 1 p.m. Monday at the Islamic Society of Orange County, family friend Brian Dokko posted on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page, as well as another fundraising page on LaunchGood, were created to help pay for the funeral services