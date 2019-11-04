Mother, Surgeon Say Treatment of Common Postpartum Muscle Condition Should Be Covered by Insurance

Diastasis recti, a partial or complete separation of abdominal muscles, is common after childbirth. Treatment for the condition isn't covered by health insurance, and one local patient and a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon see a double standard. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 4, 2019.

