Diastasis recti, a partial or complete separation of abdominal muscles, is common after childbirth. Treatment for the condition isn't covered by health insurance, and one local patient and a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon see a double standard. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 4, 2019.
Mother, Surgeon Say Treatment of Common Postpartum Muscle Condition Should Be Covered by Insurance
-
Cost of Fertility Procedures for Cancer Patients Must Be Covered by Insurance Companies Under New California Law
-
Florida Man Has 25% of Skin Stripped From His Body Amid Fight Against Flesh-Eating Bacteria
-
O.C. Family of ‘Miracle Baby’ Now Battling Insurance Company for Lifesaving Surgery
-
A New Injectable Treatment for Frown Lines With Dr. Sarmela Sunder
-
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to Offer Discounts on Bundles of Health Care Services
-
-
Border Patrol’s Growing Presence at U.S. Hospitals Spurs Fears
-
California Passes AB-5, Possibly Transforming the Ride-Sharing Business for Uber and Lyft
-
Blood Pressure Drug Recall Expanded Over Potentially Cancer-Causing Impurity
-
Aliso Viejo Boy Battling Rare Blood Disorder To Go Home From Hospital
-
Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Health Insurance Rule for Immigrants
-
-
Federal Lawsuit Over CA Dialysis Law Alleges It Will End Vital Program for Low-Income Patients
-
Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died of Alcohol, Fentanyl and Oxycodone Intoxication, Choked on His Vomit
-
3 Motorcyclists Shot at While Riding Down Freeway in Carson