× Nearly 44,000 Pounds of Poultry Recalled After Import From Vietnam by O.C. Company: USDA

Some 43,848 pounds of poultry products sold by a Garden Grove importer are being recalled after they were not properly inspected, federal authorities announced Monday.

The poultry products imported from Vietnam by Cay Thi Queentrees Food USA were distributed in the United States between Jan. 2 and Jan. 25, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Services, which announced the recall on Monday.

A discrepancy was discovered after the USDA was performing “in-commerce surveillance.” Vietnam is on a list of countries that are ineligible to export poultry products into the U.S.

The impacted products include:

454 gram packages containing “Slow-Cooked Black Chicken GA AC Tiem Five Spice NGU V!” with lot code 8324/T8352 and a sell-by date of Jan. 2, 2020, or Jan. 25, 2020

454 gram packages containing “Slow-Cooked Black Chicken GA AC Tiem Cordyceps Sinensis Dong Trung Ha Thao” with lot code H9007 and a sell-by date of Jan. 2, 2020, or Jan. 25, 2020

454 gram packages containing “Slow-Cooked Black Chicken GA AC Tiem Ginseng’s Nhan Sam” with lot code A8328 and a sell-by date of Jan. 2, 2020, or Jan. 25, 2020

These products were shipped to retail stores in California and sold through internet and catalog sales.

There have been no confirmed reports of any bad reactions due to consuming these products, according to the USDA, but consumers are being urged not the eat the poultry.

Anyone concerned about a possible reaction should contact a health care provider.