Overturned Semitruck Causes Delays on WB 210 Freeway in Claremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big rig that tipped over on the westbound 210 Freeway in Claremont early Monday was causing heavy delays.

Officials blocked all westbound lanes at Towne Avenue around 4:30 a.m. before opening the high occupancy vehicle lane just before 6 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Video showed the semitruck on its side under an overpass. As of 7:30 a.m., crews had managed to turn it upright but were still working on removing the big rig off the freeway.

The remaining lanes were expected to reopen around 8 a.m., CHP said.

It's unclear why the semitruck, which appeared to be a delivery vehicle for Amazon, overturned. Traffic was backed up for miles.

Authorities provided no further details.